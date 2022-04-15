Isola 2022, Jovana Djordjevic retires due to a health problem. After Patrizia Bonetti who had to leave the island after the burns she got during the trial by fire, another castaway leaves the game. The announcement during the live on Thursday 14 April.

Famous for being the wife of Serbian footballer Filip Djordjevic, Jovana was one of the new faces of this edition of theIsland of the Famous 2022. The model with a strong character, she spent several weeks on Playa Sgamada without ever being able to enter the game.

Last Monday she was finally able to land on the shipwrecked island and re-enter the game, but her participation was interrupted at the most beautiful moment. During the live broadcast on Thursday evening, Alvin announced his retirement: «There is an empty session among our castaways, I don’t know if you’ve already had the opportunity to notice it. In fact, I give you a message. Jovana, although she had a great desire to be part of this reality show and of the two teams that have come to form, unfortunately had a medical problem. I want to clarify that it is nothing serious, a very, very light stuff but the rules of our game prevent us from having it here on our playa ».





Last updated: Thursday 14 April 2022, 22:23







