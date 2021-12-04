World

Isola dei Famosi, former competitor confesses his fear: “Another child?”

James Reno
Isola dei Famosi, a former competitor confesses his fear: “Another son? I can not do it”. How much success in recent years has marked her

The general public began to know and appreciate her when, still very young, she flew to Honduras as a competitor at theIsland of the Famous 3. Since Elena Santarelli added a husband, the former footballer Bernardo Corradi, two children (Giacomo and Greta Lucia), but also experiences that have marked her deeply.

Elena Santarelli and Bernardo Corradi (Instagram)

Elena and Bernardo Corradi talked about each other in Verissimo’s living room and retraced beautiful but also painful moments of their union. In particular the tumor that had struck Giacomo when he was still small: a fight fought with courage by the whole family, even against the stupidity of the haters who wished and still wish the worst evils.

Precisely this changed the plans in their life, as the showgirl admits: “Another son? If that accident hadn’t happened, we were both inclined to have a larger family. But I can not do it, too much fear, too many truths slammed in the face. Not just mine, even those of other children. When you go to a children’s hospital, you see a lot of them. I would have liked it so much, but I’ll stop at two ”.

Isola dei Famosi, a former competitor confesses his fear: a love story that has lasted for years

Lighter was the chapter of theirs love story, born as it happens to many. They met at the disco, introduced by mutual friends but at the time she was engaged. A detail that however did not discourage the former footballer and from there began a long courtship.

Elena Santarelli (Instagram)

But then Elena broke up with her boyfriend and sent a message to her insistent suitor: “See you?”. At that point it was he who was desired, but from the first meeting it was love. “The first night he came to me, I kissed him right away and I felt butterflies in my stomach. I remember writing to my friend that I was already crazy about him ”. And it still is today.

