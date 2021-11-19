Isola, Ignazio Moser reveals what health problem he had

Ignazio Moser was an undisputed star of the latest edition of The Island of the Famous, conducted by Ilary Blasi. The former cyclist had made his small screen debut at the Big Brother Vip, in 2017, in which he had met Cecilia Rodriguez and of which one was madly in love.

The feelings had been reciprocated by the younger sister of Belén and the two today form a full-fledged couple. A lucky time for the son of Francesco Moser, cyclist and sportsman, were it not for a health problem which recently, he had forced Ignatius – in addition to a worrying weight loss – to take a break from social networks.

According to some, the condition is healthy Ignatius, may have been due to the tough game show experience of Channel 5. In Honduras, as is well known, competitors are forced to “survive”. Moser, at the time of the reality show, he had shown a strong charisma and a great physical strength. Not surprisingly, he had won all the tests, even the most difficult – including that of shaving his hair in exchange for a hefty reward.





The former castaway has returned in the last few hours to update fans on his condition, answering a question from a follower who asked him “How are you Ignatius? Overcome that damn physical problem?“:

I would say yes. It is still not clear where and how I got this intestinal parasite. But the important thing is that now the thing is over. I went back to eating and training as before and more than before.

All solved, apparently, for the companion of Cecilia, which we will see soon inBack to school, the new program of Nicola Savino which will depart on Italy One in January.