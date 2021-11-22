Isola: “We will investigate to understand what happened” – Formula 1

During the second half of the Qatar Grand Prix, several drivers on the track were victims of punctures, some of which occurred within a few laps of the end of the race. The first to have suffered this unexpected event – which then caused damage to the car such as to force him to retire later – was Valtteri Bottas, who had to complete almost a full lap on three wheels after running thirty laps on the same set of medium compound tires.

After this episode, it fared much better at McLaren than Lando Norris, who had a puncture, after 23 laps with the same compound, just behind the entrance to the pit lane, thus returning immediately to the pits to change the tires. In both cases, however, both the Finnish and the British complained a lot about these circumstances, holding them mainly responsible for missing the opportunity to stay close to the podium area – as stated by Bottas – or judging them dangerous for safety. of the drivers, as admitted by Norris after the race: “For us pilots it is risky every time – commented following a hitch that cost him a good placement in the points – they should make better tires. I did something like 20, 25 laps, so not too long a stint. I should have been able to continue ”.

In addition to them, the punctures also occurred to the detriment of the two Williams bishops, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi. While the former managed to return to the pits after a long ride on three wheels, the Canadian instead had to give up, parking his car away from the track and letting the Virtual Safety Car. Four punctures which, according to the Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola, they would all have an explanation.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the GP on the Losail track, the Italian manager explained his point of view as follows: “The front left was the hardest hit – he analyzed – but not from an excess of energy or anything like that. The first things I can share was that all the tires were enough worn, close to 100%. We have some cuts on the tires that we need to understand if they were caused before or after the pressure drop. We are waiting for the telemetry data from the teams, which will be a really important element to understand if the pressure loss was sudden and when it occurred. All the drivers were able to return to the pits, so they lost pressure but in enough time to check the car and get back to the pits. It is no secret that many teams have also had damage to the chassis, the bottom of the cars, the wings, and when a tire is worn, it is less protected from curbs and high energy impacts ”.

Regardless of the precise reasons that led to these punctures, Isola believes that an important element may be dictated by the longer than usual stints adopted by the teams: “Certainly, we’ve had some teams that have tried a strategy with a single stop – he added – because here it is difficult to overtake, they didn’t want to waste time in the pits. But the reason we had a two-stop strategy was mainly because of the tire wear data we collected on Friday, and front left wear was quite high. So today, for example, the front left and rear left were both 100% worn. But the reason why we only had a puncture on the front left needs to be studied ”.

In this regard, with regard to the analysis that Pirelli will conduct on the causes of the punctures, Isola underlined further considerations to Autosport: “We will do an investigation and we will try to understand what happened – He admitted – clearly with a worn rubber and less protected from impact, the tire continues to be punished. Besides, was it a cut? Yesterday we saw what happened with the front wing, we had several cars damaged by other elements such as floor, wings, chassis. We do not want to exclude anything. Any small debris, any curb can cause a small puncture, and by losing air then the tire, when broken, is unable to sustain the high level of energy these cars are putting on the tires. “