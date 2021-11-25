isolated another strain, WHO summit

A new variant from coronavirus it would be in circulation in the extreme southern areas of southern Africa. And concern is growing for the direct effects of the new type of Covid on human health. For this the officials of theWorld Health Organization (WHO) met on Thursday to discuss the new strain, the presence of which would be found mainly in South Africa and Botswana.

New variant with a high number of mutations

In a statement published by Science Media Center, Francois Balloux – director of the UCL Genetics Institute – said that “the new variant, called B.1.1529, carries an unusually large number of mutations, adding that the virus is likely to have evolved during a chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly in a patient Untreated HIV / AIDS.

The role of neutralizing antibodies

For Balloux, it is likely that the new typology may be “poorly recognized” by neutralizing antibodies related to Alpha or Delta: “It is difficult to predict how transmissible it may be at this stage. So far, four strains have been sequenced in one region sub-Saharan with reasonable surveillance in place. It can be present in other parts of Africa. It has been shown – he continues – that B.1.628 probably emerged through a recombination event rather than a sequential accumulation of mutations and deletions. All coronaviruses tend to recombine easily between strains of the same species and Sars-CoV-2 is probably no exception “.

In South Africa, 22 cases of the variant are isolated

“It’s hard to predict how much that can be transmissible in this phase – explains Balloux -. For now, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to worry unduly unless it starts to increase in size. frequency in the near future. ”South Africa has detected 22 cases of the variant, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement.

Maximum attention and surveillance

“Unsurprisingly, a new variant has been detected in South Africa,” said the interim executive director of Nicd, Adrian Puren (Nicd stands for National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the South African Government’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases). “Although the data is limited – he added -, our experts are working overtime with everyone surveillance systems consolidated to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be. Developments are happening at a rapid pace and the public is confident that we will keep them updated ”.