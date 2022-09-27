Isolated, capricious, Neymar and Messi, things are heating up between the locker room and Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is currently one of the best players on the planet Soccer. The world champion already has many precocity records for his 23 years. The player of PSG still has a lot of room for improvement and could well win the Ballon d’Or in the coming years. But before achieving this, Mbappé will have to continue to progress but also ignore all the criticism he is subject to. For the past few months, the PSG star has been talking a lot. His statements in the press do not always pass, just like his nonchalant and disinterested attitude on the ground.

In the Parisian locker room, his recent problems with Neymar, to whom he was nevertheless close in the past, marked the spirits. And apparently it’s not over.

Mbappé, the annoyed locker room?

According to information released on Tuesday by El Confidencial, the PSG locker room would have more and more trouble with Kylian Mbappé. His last statement in the press at the end of France-Austria, in which he said he was less free in attack in Paris, did not pass at all. First on the side of the players but also the staff and even Christophe Galtier. The media adds that the players in the locker room are increasingly starting to take the side of Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. Two players who would be more and more distant with Kylian Mbappé off the field.

For El Confidential, Mbappé is seen as “a capricious child who conditions the sporting decisions of the club”. Because a lot of PSG players would have deplored the privileges and privileges that Mbappé would enjoy.

Internet users react

Inevitably, this information quickly made people talk on social networks.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“I will be clear I never liked this player because from the start I understood who he was! A careerist, megalo, selfish and manipulative I could never appreciate a player with all his faults even if he is good I like ney Messi because they are beautiful people”

“It’s true that he’s not in exceptional shape. I’m sure the critics motivate him. He compares himself (and that’s a good thing) to the greatest, so when things are less good people remind him that “He’s not (yet I hope) in their category. Hard but good.”

“Absolutely deserved he is selfish egocentric wicked miser detestable megalomaniac”

“FOR constructive criticism because yes there are a lot of points where he is open to criticism, AGAINST bashing and relentlessness on his slightest actions and gestures it sometimes takes completely disproportionate proportions and that is completely ridiculous too.”

