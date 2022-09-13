Isolated from the MNM, regrets having extended, things are heating up for Kylian Mbappé at PSG

the PSG moves this Wednesday evening on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League. A match which seems unbalanced but which has all the trap for the Ile-de-France residents. Especially since Christophe Galtier and his men will not be able to benefit from the support of the Collectif Ultras Paris, which boycotted this European trip to Israel.. Also, PSG will have to do without Presnel Kimpembe, injured. Fortunately, the French champions will be able to do with the services of Leo Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé. A Mbappé who has been talking a lot in recent hours.

Indeed, the world champion would have, according to The Teamextended his contract for two seasons plus one as an option and not for three years.

Time for regrets?

During the last match of last season at the Parc des Princes, Mbappé announced his extension to PSG. A strong choice that made Ile-de-France fans happy. On his extension shirt, the Frenchman had displayed a 2025. But in the last few hours The Team therefore announces that this extension would in fact only be for two years, plus one as an option. An option that only the 23-year-old can decide whether or not to activate. Because according to the Spanish press, Mbappé is not that happy in Paris. For The Chiringuitothe world champion even regrets not having signed for Real Madrid this summer.

In a recent interview with New York TimesMbappé recalled that he left the doors open to the club merengue in the future, assuring that Real Madrid were like “his house or something like that”. For journalist José Félix Diaz, it’s simple, Mbappé is aware of his mistake in having refused Real Madrid again: “ What is Kylian Mbappé currently thinking?

“I screwed up”. Many people around them and inside the team think so. He’s going to New York and he’s still talking about Real Madrid in the New York Times when he extended to Paris Saint-Germain. What does it mean ? “.

Mbappé isolated, signs that do not deceive?

An analysis that comes as we announce a somewhat isolated Mbappé in his trio with Neymar and Leo Messi.

The last two cities are very close and are perfectly on the ground, which is less the case with the French. Even off the field, recent tensions between Neymar and the world champion have apparently left their mark. For the Spanish press, Mbappé has not been the most fulfilled at PSG since the start of the season. Two scenes have already marked the spirits. A penalty gate against Montpellier and a very personal Mbappé in the Champions League when offering a goal to Neymar against Juve. It’s up to Christophe Galtier to manage things well to continue to help Paris Saint-Germain win, in a season that will not be easy.

