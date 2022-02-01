isolated in a Beijing hotel

The president of Coni arrived in China on Monday and is totally asymptomatic: he is under medical observation in a dedicated facility

John Malagò tested positive for Covid after a test carried out in his hotel in Beijing, where he arrived on Monday for the start of the Games

Olympic. The president of Coni is totally asymptomatic and has been isolated, and will remain under medical observation, in a dedicated structure, where other positive IOC members are present. Malagò received a call from the President of the Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, who said he was sorry.

The anti-Covid rules – Isolation in a Covid facility is what the rules of the IOC Playbook provide, in order to protect the other participants in the Games and the Chinese population. According to the rules established for competing in the Olympics safely, the athletes and people involved are tested every day.

Pancalli’s greetings – “I want to send a warm wish for a speedy recovery to my friend and colleague Giovanni Malagò, sure that he will soon be able to overcome this bad moment”. Thus Luca Pancalli, president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, learned the news of the positivity at Covid of the number one of Coni. “Unfortunately, this is a risk that we have all taken into account to ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing can go on, despite the pandemic. This is also a gesture of great love for sport and generosity towards athletes. A big hug Giovanni, we want to see you soon cheer and load the Azzurri team as you know how to do “, continued Pancalli.

The other positive cases – Any positive cases are then reported every day. The latest update talks about another 24 confirmed Covid cases, which bring the total of infections to 272 in the period 4-31 January. From the daily updates released by the Organizing Committee it emerged that 18 infections were detected on Monday at the Beijing airport, while the remaining 8 with the checks carried out within the bubble system. Among the new infections, 16 refer to athletes and team officials from the various participating countries, while 8 to people involved in the Games in various capacities.

