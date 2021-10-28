Isotta won the Bianca D’Aponte Award with a song that teaches us to know ourselves

The Sienese artist Isotta won the 17th edition of the Bianca D’Aponte Award, the prestigious competition sponsored by Rai Radio 1 and reserved exclusively for Italian singer-songwriters. The song that has allowed her to obtain this important recognition is “I”: an introspective song, which wants to express the need to make peace with oneself and not give up on discovering sides of our character that we think we know but which, often, are there unknown.

The Sienese singer-songwriter has obtained a scholarship worth one thousand euros, the organization of presentation concerts produced by Doc Live, participation as a guest in the next edition of the Award and the possibility of competing for the Mei di Faenza Prize of Awards. . Class ’92, Isotta began taking singing lessons from a very young age, at just 5 years old. Just as early he discovered the passion for words and for the Italian and American songwriting: he started writing his songs at 14, and starting from 16 he performs live with various musical formations. He defines his style as “Romantic dark”. In the last three years he has worked on a very intense recording project with some Tuscan producers and arrangers, trying to put all his personal, artistic and human experiences into music and words.

There is a constant chatter in the head

Constantly in the background he acts as a judge

You are ugly and a big fool

You are generous, you cannot disappoint us

If you don’t study history, you don’t go to the party

A slap is enough for my mask to fall off

Be good and one day it will spin

In the right way but it seems like a trap to me

I have an aircraft carrier stationary in place of the closet

Ready to sail, fight in the aquarium

And I’m not afraid and nothing is wrong

But wherever my place is, it’s not here

I’m the one who plays me

Disguised as me with the voice of me

That I look a bit like me

Angry with me, maybe even too much

I was very angry with me and

And I’m so sorry

I was so angry because

Because as a child I believed it too

I’m the one who plays me

Disguised as me with the voice of me

That I look a bit like me

Angry with me, maybe even too much

Tonight we will go so far that

At dawn we will be lost

Tonight we will go so far that

There is a sailing ship going through the storm

Another fairy tale was left askew

Crew will never give up

It is midnight the sea is a puddle

I need to fight boredom

But any attempt seems useless

I stared at the void so much that

I really think he took all of me

I have an aircraft carrier stationary in place of the closet

Ready to sail, fight in the aquarium

And I’m not afraid and nothing is wrong

But wherever my place is, it’s not here

I’m the one who plays me

Disguised as me with the voice of me

That I look a bit like me

Angry with me, maybe even too much

I was very angry with me and

And I’m so sorry

I was so angry because

Because as a child I believed it too

Tonight we will go so far out that

At dawn we will be lost

It’s me

Tonight we will go so far out that

At dawn we will be lost

It’s me