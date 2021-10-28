Isotta won the Bianca D’Aponte Award with a song that teaches us to know ourselves

The Sienese artist Isotta won the 17th edition of the Bianca D’Aponte Award, the prestigious competition sponsored by Rai Radio 1 and reserved exclusively for Italian singer-songwriters. The song that has allowed her to obtain this important recognition is “I”: an introspective song, which wants to express the need to make peace with oneself and not give up on discovering sides of our character that we think we know but which, often, are there unknown.
The Sienese artist Isolde won the 17th edition of the Bianca D’Aponte Award, the prestigious competition sponsored by Rai Radio 1 and reserved exclusively for Italian singer-songwriters. The song that allowed her to obtain this important recognition is “Io”, written together with Pio Stefanini and Giuseppe Polistina: an introspective song, which wants to express the need to make peace with oneself and not give up on discovering sides of our character that we think about. to know but which are often unknown to us.
Who is Isotta Carapelli, the singer-songwriter who won the Bianca D’Aponte Award
The Sienese singer-songwriter has obtained a scholarship worth one thousand euros, the organization of presentation concerts produced by Doc Live, participation as a guest in the next edition of the Award and the possibility of competing for the Mei di Faenza Prize of Awards. . Class ’92, Isotta began taking singing lessons from a very young age, at just 5 years old. Just as early he discovered the passion for words and for the Italian and American songwriting: he started writing his songs at 14, and starting from 16 he performs live with various musical formations. He defines his style as “Romantic dark”. In the last three years he has worked on a very intense recording project with some Tuscan producers and arrangers, trying to put all his personal, artistic and human experiences into music and words.
Emmy winners, Kate Winslet: “I dedicate the award to women who have to watch each other’s backs”
The text of “Io”, the piece by Isotta that won the Bianca D’Aponte Award
There is a constant chatter in the head
Constantly in the background he acts as a judge
You are ugly and a big fool
You are generous, you cannot disappoint us
If you don’t study history, you don’t go to the party
A slap is enough for my mask to fall off
Be good and one day it will spin
In the right way but it seems like a trap to me
I have an aircraft carrier stationary in place of the closet
Ready to sail, fight in the aquarium
And I’m not afraid and nothing is wrong
But wherever my place is, it’s not here
I’m the one who plays me
Disguised as me with the voice of me
That I look a bit like me
Angry with me, maybe even too much
I was very angry with me and
And I’m so sorry
I was so angry because
Because as a child I believed it too
I’m the one who plays me
Disguised as me with the voice of me
That I look a bit like me
Angry with me, maybe even too much
Tonight we will go so far that
At dawn we will be lost
Tonight we will go so far that
There is a sailing ship going through the storm
Another fairy tale was left askew
Crew will never give up
It is midnight the sea is a puddle
I need to fight boredom
But any attempt seems useless
I stared at the void so much that
I really think he took all of me
I have an aircraft carrier stationary in place of the closet
Ready to sail, fight in the aquarium
And I’m not afraid and nothing is wrong
But wherever my place is, it’s not here
I’m the one who plays me
Disguised as me with the voice of me
That I look a bit like me
Angry with me, maybe even too much
I was very angry with me and
And I’m so sorry
I was so angry because
Because as a child I believed it too
Tonight we will go so far out that
At dawn we will be lost
It’s me
Tonight we will go so far out that
At dawn we will be lost
It’s me
window._fpcmp.push(function(gdpr)
{
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '2062554930705272');
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//fbq('track', 'ViewContent');
//send custom checkpoints event
(function () {
var checkPoints = [10, 20, 40, 60, 90, 120, 180, 240, 300].sort(function(a, b) {
return a - b;
}); //seconds
var checkPointIndex = 0;
var f = function(){
var data = {
instant: checkPoints[checkPointIndex]
};
console.log("[FB PIXEL] send custom event ViewContentCheckPoint ", data, " on account " ,"2062554930705272" , " currentTime in seconds ",
new Date().getTime() / 1000);
fbq('trackCustom', 'ViewContentCheckPoint', data);
checkPointIndex++;
if(checkPointIndex