Israel, a case of the song of the pop star who makes fun of Russian immigrants – Corriere.it

from Davide Frattini

Alcoholic and sexual excesses: Omer Adam’s song becomes a political case. Moscow: humiliated compatriots

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

JERUSALEM – Where did it come from? / He repeats that difficult Hebrew / All the time he just says nyet and da.

The animated matryoshkas dance to the dance rhythm and to the words that Omer Adam sings, crippling the Russian accent. The song by Israel’s most listened to pop star – at the top of the digital charts – was released on Novy God, the New Year celebrated by one million two hundred thousand immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Party Ruined: Adam has filled his Kakdila with stereotypes against Russian girls, from alcoholic to sexual excesses.

To the point that Merav Michaeli, Labor leader and Minister of Transport, called them the most vulgar three minutes I have ever had to hear.. Actress Yulia Plotkin – who came from Belarus when she was a child – calls for a boycott and takes it out on Sochi-born model Anna Zak for praising the song, saying it’s funny: You’re a smart girl. What’s funny? He takes advantage of “Russian” women and laughs at them.

Evgeny Sova as a parliamentarian of Yisrael Beitenu (the party founded precisely to give a voice to immigrants from the former Soviet republics) managed to get a public radio to stop broadcasting the single and pushes all state-funded broadcasters to ban it. He reminded Adam that he was originally from the Caucasus: L you would have been forced to make a public apology. Also because Vladimir Putin proclaimed himself protector of the diaspora abroad and of Russian speakers all over the world. So there Komsomolskaya Pravda, once an official organ of the communist youth, branded the song as a humiliation for compatriots.

Omer Adam has not apologized for now, told Michaeli to calm down and take care of the transportation and reminded her that her partner Lior Schleien wrote the lyrics for the satirical program Eretz Nehederet (A Wonderful Country) which parodied the Jewish villain and the brisk ways of the cashier Luba. Even then, the show was criticized by Yisrael Beitenu’s politicians: Our immigrants work in supermarkets but have degrees in engineering or economics.

As the newspaper explains Haaretz the Russians – among the few groups to have their own newspapers and TV channels – are seen as poorly integrated by other Israelis: By the time they arrived en masse after the fall of the Soviet Union, the government had by now softened the demands on immigrants: forget your language and your origins. They were the first to maintain and proudly show attachment to their countries of origin.