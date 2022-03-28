Israel alerts for attack claimed by Islamic State, with prime minister positive for COVID-19 | The World | D.W.

Bennett, who met on Sunday in Jerusalem with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of a “historic” meeting between Israeli and Arab diplomats, “is well and will continue with the agenda that he had planned from his home “, his office said in a statement.

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a strong advocate for vaccinations and mask wearing, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.

The news came hours after Bennett, who was vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting that has been claimed by the Islamic State terror group in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two policemen before being shot dead.

New threat from Islamic State

“This morning, the Prime Minister will make an assessment … of last night’s attack,” Bennett’s office added in its statement. Participants would include the defense and internal security ministers, the chief of the Armed Forces General Staff and the head of the National Police, he added.

Israeli security forces are on alert after that attack, which resulted in the death of two Border Police officers, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State.

“I appeal to citizens to remain vigilant. Together we will also be able to defeat this enemy,” Prime Minister Naftali Benet said. And he assured that this “second attack by supporters” of the Islamic State (IS) in Israel, in less than a week, “requires the security forces to adapt quickly to the new threat.”

The IS claimed responsibility this Monday (03.28.2022) for yesterday’s attack in the city of Hadera, in northern Israel, where two Palestinians with Israeli nationality fired firearms at two members of the Border Police, a man and a woman. 19 years old. Initially, a police spokesman assured that the deceased were civilian bystanders, although it was later specified that they were police officers.

Second attack by IS sympathizers in a week

The attackers, according to local media, two cousins ​​from the Arab-Israeli city of Um al Fahem, died after being shot by security forces at the scene of the incident, where there were also several wounded whom Bennett wished “complete healing” today. .

According to local press, one of the attackers tried to join IS in the past. This was the second deadly attack in Israel perpetrated by Arab-Israeli associates as Islamic State sympathizers.

Last Monday, a Bedouin resident in the south of the country, who is also linked as a supporter of IS, stabbed and killed four Israeli civilians in the city of Bersheva, in what represented the bloodiest attack recorded in Israel in years. In his recent statement, the Islamic State also claimed responsibility for this attack.

First ISIS attacks in Israel, amid “Negev Summit”

On the other hand, last night’s shooting in Hadera occurred while the so-called “Négev Summit” was starting, an unprecedented event in which Israel receives the heads of the Diplomacy of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt and the United States. Joined. The summit began last night and will continue this morning with bilateral meetings and a round table among the various attendees.

If it is confirmed that IS is behind last week’s attacks, it would be the first time that members of this group have attacked Israel.

In 2017, IS claimed responsibility for a rocket launch from the Egyptian Sinai without causing casualties and claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a policeman in Jerusalem, but the Israeli Army then questioned its responsibility for the events.

rml (afp, Reuters)