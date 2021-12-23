World

Israel: at the bottom of the sea found a gold ring with the figure of the “Good Shepherd”

A rare gem set in a gold octagonal ring was recovered from the seabed in front of the port of Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv

According to the archaeologists, this is a very rare find as it contains the image of the “Good Shepherd”, an allegory of Jesus. The gem, recovered months ago, has now been presented to the press by the Israeli Department for the antiquities. Specifically: it is green in color and shows the image of a young shepherd wearing a cassock and holding a sheep or a ram on his shoulders. According to Israeli scholars, the ring may have belonged to a member – probably a woman – of one of the first Christian communities of Caesarea. Its workmanship has been described as “exquisite”. In addition to this find, the Department of Antiquities has shown other objects found on the seabed in front of Caesarea between the wrecks two ships sunk in remote times: one in the Roman period, the other during the Mamluk era. Among them were another gem (with the image of the harp of the biblical King David) and hundreds of coins and statuettes.

December 23, 2021 – Updated December 23, 2021, 08:37

