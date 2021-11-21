Israel, attack on the Temple Mount: one civilian killed, three wounded (including two officers). Bomber died: “He was a Hamas leader”

One person died, while three others (including two police officers) were injured in a ambush with firearms at the Esplanade of Mosques (or Temple Mount for Jews), a Jerusalem. The sacred place for the three main monotheistic religions thus returns to be stained with blood, with tension in Israel And West Bank which risks returning to alarm levels again.

While an initial reconstruction spoke of two attackers, it seems to be only one person, later killed by the security forces, to have launched the attack. The first clarifications also arrive on the dynamics. Some media claimed it was an attack with Weapons, others reported of knife blows. Subsequently, the news circulated that one of the two assailants was armed with a Gustav rifle, while the other has actually used a white weapon. In fact, the only assailant, that he wore the clothes of an Orthodox Jew and who was a member of Hamas, he attacked using a Beretta M12.

Rejoices the terrorist organization he speaks of “A heroic gesture”, as the spokesperson said Hazem Qassem. “Our Holy City – he added – will continue the struggle until the expulsion of the occupier”, he said before explaining that the man, Fadi Abu Shedam, 42, originally from the refugee camp Shuafath (East Jerusalem), was one of the leaders of Hamas. Similar support has also come from Islamic Jihad, according to which at the roots of this attack – the second in the last few days – there are “the multiplication of episodes of terrorism by the settlers and gods Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and the demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem “.

Ongoing investigations confirm that the perpetrator of the attack “He was a Hamas follower”, as the Israeli Minister for Homeland Security told reporters, Omer Bar-Lev. The whole esplanade, as it happens in periods of maximum tension, was closed to visits Jews to ensure the safety of citizens.

The prime minister, Naftali Bennett, stated that “there was a prompt response” from the security forces who “neutralized the terrorist”, adding that they had given instructions to “Raise the alarm status to prevent further attacks”.