World

Israel, attack on the Temple Mount: one civilian killed, three wounded (including two officers). Bomber died: “He was a Hamas leader”

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

One person died, while three others (including two police officers) were injured in a ambush with firearms at the Esplanade of Mosques (or Temple Mount for Jews), a Jerusalem. The sacred place for the three main monotheistic religions thus returns to be stained with blood, with tension in Israel And West Bank which risks returning to alarm levels again.

While an initial reconstruction spoke of two attackers, it seems to be only one person, later killed by the security forces, to have launched the attack. The first clarifications also arrive on the dynamics. Some media claimed it was an attack with Weapons, others reported of knife blows. Subsequently, the news circulated that one of the two assailants was armed with a Gustav rifle, while the other has actually used a white weapon. In fact, the only assailant, that he wore the clothes of an Orthodox Jew and who was a member of Hamas, he attacked using a Beretta M12.

Rejoices the terrorist organization he speaks of “A heroic gesture”, as the spokesperson said Hazem Qassem. “Our Holy City – he added – will continue the struggle until the expulsion of the occupier”, he said before explaining that the man, Fadi Abu Shedam, 42, originally from the refugee camp Shuafath (East Jerusalem), was one of the leaders of Hamas. Similar support has also come from Islamic Jihad, according to which at the roots of this attack – the second in the last few days – there are “the multiplication of episodes of terrorism by the settlers and gods Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and the demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem “.

Ongoing investigations confirm that the perpetrator of the attack “He was a Hamas follower”, as the Israeli Minister for Homeland Security told reporters, Omer Bar-Lev. The whole esplanade, as it happens in periods of maximum tension, was closed to visits Jews to ensure the safety of citizens.

The prime minister, Naftali Bennett, stated that “there was a prompt response” from the security forces who “neutralized the terrorist”, adding that they had given instructions to “Raise the alarm status to prevent further attacks”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Climate: Biden apologizes for Trump’s decisions – Last Hour

3 weeks ago

Covid Europe: cases on the rise. Alarm in France

2 weeks ago

India shock, underage girl “raped for over two years by hundreds of men”

5 days ago

Poland warns, with stop EU funds, climate targets at risk – Europe

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button