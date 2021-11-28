Israel bans the entry of foreigners by air for 2 weeks – World

Israel bans the entry of foreigners on international flights for the next two weeks to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The decision, reports the Times of Israel, was made by the committee to fight the coronavirus. The other measures decided are an isolation of at least three days for Israeli citizens arriving from abroad. Those from countries in the red zone will have to quarantine in hotels indicated by the authorities until they have a negative anti-Covid test result. The Shin Bet internal security service will be employed to locate infected people.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who chaired the work of the inter-ministerial committee, justified the decisions with the situation of uncertainty caused by the spread of the new variant of the virus and with the need to “use caution and limit the risks to a minimum until we will know more “. For Bennett “the top priority” now is “to keep a functioning economy and an active school system, with students going to school.” “To achieve this – concluded the premier – we must maintain strict control over the country’s borders”.