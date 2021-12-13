Israel, Bennett is the first prime minister to visit the Emirates: Iranian nuclear power is hidden behind environmental and commercial issues

Three months after an Israeli premier’s first visit to Egypt for ten years now and about a year after the signing of the agreements of Abraham between Tel Aviv and some Arab countries, the Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet he landed yesterday in Abu Dhabi, to meet the Emirati prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan (Mbz). Another first time: never before has an Israeli leader officially met the highest authorities of the United Arab Emirates which today, with the standardization agreements, are in fact allies of the Jewish state.

Although Prime Minister Bennett’s office reported that the meeting, which lasted about two hours, would mostly involve the environmental issues he was born in bilateral trade – about 500 million dollars in 2021, more than three times the share of 2020 -, it is not inappropriate to believe that the Iran dossier has had a relevant space, as partly confirmed by Amir Hayek, Israeli ambassador to Abu Dhabi. The de facto alliance between Israel and the Gulf countries owes its raison d’etre above all to the common hostility towards Tehran, expressed through fears about the military development of the nuclear technology Iranian and those considered as Iranian expansionist aims in the region, both from an ideological and an economic-military point of view.

It is perhaps no coincidence that the meeting between Bennett and Mbz took place in the aftermath of the relatively abrupt cooling of the new nuclear negotiations in Vienna. Yesterday’s piqued statements by the Iranian chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, which expressed disappointment with the “inability of European countries to promote initiatives capable of remove sanctions and return to the 2015 agreement ″. Negotiations, as noted, have stagnated at least since the election of the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and they owe this stalemate to an eternal problem of mutual perception: after the deliberate abandonment of the 2015 agreement by the former American president Donald Trump, Tehran has decided to resume advanced activities of enrichment of uranium (no longer feeling constrained) and from that moment on it considered a first step in the US and in Europe, aimed at removing most of the sanctions, in exchange for new limitations on enrichment activities. The United States has an almost specular posture, insofar as the sanctions of varying degrees applied to Iran – or the indirect ones, to those who trade in us – are considered above all the “price” that Iran must pay for his regional leadership, as well as for the restoration of enrichment at high percentages.

Washington, but also London through the words of the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, expects Iran, under pressure, to return to limiting enrichment activities in exchange for a new stop to sanctions. Tehran, burned by the American withdrawal from the agreement, instead wants further guarantees and aims to reverse the relationship of consequentiality between the suspension of sanctions and a decrease in enrichment. It is therefore likely that Bennet and Mbz addressed the Iranian question in depth, perhaps even from a strictly military point of view, to somehow revive the Trumpian idea of “Maximum pressure”, in a moment in which Tehran appears more isolated, also thanks to the end of the mandate of Mohammad Javad Zarif, former Iranian foreign minister with excellent relations with his European counterparts, replaced by more rigid personalities such as the new foreign minister Amir Abdollahian and the chief negotiator Bagheri Kani.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Bennett shared some information from Mbz during the meeting intelligence concerning the supply lines of the pro-Iranian militias in the region and i drones operated directly or indirectly by Tehran.

And the report of the New York Times according to which Tel Aviv coordinated with the Biden administration in the decision of bomb some Iranian nuclear sites last October, an activity that the Tel Aviv protocol neither confirms nor denies. Israel wants, through this intense lobbying activity between the Gulf and North Africa, to ensure the solidity of an international alliance against the Islamic Republic, especially in the event of a return to the 2015 agreement (a scenario that Tel Aviv considers fatal). However, this agreement has never seemed so far away as it is today.

It is equally possible, however, that the meeting also experienced moments of perplexity and that some latent tensions were frozen, if it is true that Israeli government sources report moderate skepticism about the visit that last week Sheikh Tanoun bin Zayed al Nahyan, national security adviser of the Emirates, made the first in Tehran since 2016. In this sense, what is reported by the Reuters, according to which during the week a US delegation will land in Abu Dhabi with the task of reassuring that the UAE banks agree on the sanctioning system against Iran.