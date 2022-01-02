World

Israel bombed the Gaza Strip in response to a Hamas rocket fire aimed at Tel Aviv

In the early hours of Sunday, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket launch, which started Saturday from a base of the political-terrorist group Hamas and landed not far from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. It is not often that rockets launched by radical Palestinian groups reach the territory of Tel Aviv, a densely populated area theoretically protected by the Iron Dome defense system.

On Saturday, a Hamas official said the rockets had started by mistake due to a malfunction related to bad weather. According to the Israeli army, which bombed a building where weapons are produced and attacked some military bases of the organization, the rockets launched by Hamas had fallen into the sea, off the coast of Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion, a few kilometers further on. south.

The Palestinian media said that during the attack Hamas in turn launched two anti-aircraft missiles towards the Israeli vehicle that was bombing its base in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and that the organization had evacuated. different bases. At present, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

