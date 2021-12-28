World

Israel bombed the port of the Syrian city of Latakia, says the Syrian press

On Tuesday morning, the Syrian press said that a few hours earlier, Israel had carried out an aerial bombardment on the port of Latakia, a coastal city in western Syria. Syrian state agency Sana showed some containers on fire and claimed they contained motor oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization that has been monitoring what is happening in Syria for some time and is very critical of the Bashar al Assad regime, the containers, however, had weapons and ammunition inside, which would be detonated “in powerful explosions that were heard throughout the city of Latakia and its outskirts ».

Israel, as usual, did not comment on the news, neither confirming nor denying it. However, it is likely that the attack was carried out by Israeli forces.

In fact, over the past few years Israel has repeatedly bombed targets in Syria that it considered a threat to its national security, for example weapons directed at Hezbollah, a radical Lebanese Shiite group that is an enemy of Israel. However, it is not often that the attacks are directed against Latakia, a city with an overwhelming Alawite majority (that is, of the same community to which Assad belongs), which even in the hardest moments of the war had always remained firmly under the control of the Syrian regime.

If confirmed, it would be the second Israeli attack of its kind in Syria in the past month.

