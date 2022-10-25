Israel destroyed a building that was used as a bomb factory by a terrorist group in the West Bank

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians following a deadly Israeli raid on Nablus, in Hebron, in the West Bank, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli troops They entered this morning Nablus to destroy a building that, according to the Army, was used as bomb factory by the palestinian militia Lions’ Den -born a few months ago in that city-, which led to serious armed clashes.

Five Palestinians, including wadi houth31, identified as a leader of that militia, died in the clashes, which also left 20 wounded.

According to Israel all the deceased were militiamenbut the Palestinian brigades have only claimed as such Houth, whose house was destroyed for allegedly being used as a bomb factory.

The damaged home of Palestinian Lions’ Den terror group member Wadee Al-Houh, who was the target of a raid by Israeli security forces, in Nablus in the West Bank October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The acting Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapidcongratulated the security forces today: “Our goal is and will continue to be to deal a heavy blow to terrorism and its agents in Jenin and Nablus, and in any other place where terrorist nests grow,” he said in a message on his Twitter account. Twitter.

“The elimination of a head of the organization, Wadi Houth, along with other terrorists, is the result of a joint operation by the Israeli security forces in Nablus,” Lapid added.

“The Horror Lab” Houth – continued Lapid – was seriously damaged, which is “a precise and fatal blow to the heart of a terrorist infrastructure.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, on October 23, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Another Palestinian youth was killed last night by an Israeli gunshot in a separate incident in the village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, where riots also broke out during a raid.

Israel has been carrying out intense raids in the northern West Bank for seven months, but is now particularly focused on dismantling the structure of Lions’ Dena new militia that has claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks since August.

Videos of shootings posted on social media are helping them gain popularity on the Palestinian streets, especially among younger people.

A “anti-terrorist offensive”according to Israel, launched earlier this year and focused on the northern West Bank has generated more than 2,000 arrests in almost overnight raids, and 132 deaths, the highest number in the area since 2015, when the Intifada of the Knives broke out.

In this wave of violence, 22 people have died on the Israeli side, 15 of them civilians.

(With information from EFE)

