Israel, fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine recommended for over 60s and healthcare professionals

In Israel it is already time for the fourth dose. The prime minister Naftali Bennett said Israelis over the age of 60 and medical teams will be eligible for a fourth vaccination against Covid, following a recommendation from a panel of experts. “The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer the fourth dose as well,” he said in a comment released by his office. According to reports from the Jerusalem Post, the administration of the fourth dose will be possible four months after the third.

Omicron, Israel records the first death for the new variant: stop at entrances from 9 countries (including Italy)

Israel, first dead from Omicron variant

Israeli health authorities have confirmed the first death attributable to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The public broadcaster Kan reports, explaining that the victim is a 75-year-old man who suffered from other diseases and had received two doses of the vaccine. The man died at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. So far, at least 340 cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Israel by the Ministry of Health.

