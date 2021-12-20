Israel, Heads of Christian Churches Unfounded Accusations – Ultima Ora

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, DECEMBER 20 – “The accusations contained in the document of the leaders of the Church are unfounded and distort the reality of the Christian community in Israel”: said the spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry Lior Hayat.



He thus responded to a text from a few days ago in which the Patriarchs and Heads of Christian Churches warned that the Christian presence in the Holy Land is exposed to threats from Jewish “radical fringes”. “The Christian population in Israel, including Jerusalem – replied Hayat – enjoys full freedom of religion and worship, is growing continuously and is inserted into the particular social fabric of Israel”.



“From the day of its foundation – continued the spokesman for the foreign ministry – the State of Israel has been committed to freedom of religion and worship for all religions, as well as to guarantee free access to the Holy Places”.



“The declaration of the Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem – he added – is all the more infuriating in light of their silence about the difficulties faced by many Christian communities in the Middle East, who suffer from discrimination and persecution”.



“Religious leaders – according to Israel – have a critical role to play in education for tolerance and coexistence.



Church leaders are expected to understand their responsibilities and the consequences of what they have published, which could lead to violence and harm innocent people. “



The statement from the Foreign Ministry ends with Israel’s wishes for a Merry Christmas “to Christians in the Holy Land and throughout the world” (ANSAmed).

