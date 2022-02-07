“Israel is an occupation and apartheid regime”

More than 40 movie stars, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Capaldi, Charles Dance, Gael García Bernal, Ken Loach, Jim Jarmusch, Maxine Peake, Mira Nair, Viggo Mortensen and Steve Coogan wrote:

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb’, including solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their human rights under international law. We recognize the imbalance of power between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians living under a regime of military occupation and apartheid.

We welcome Israel’s current attempts to forcibly drive Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

We condemn all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. Opposition to a political system and its policies is different from fanaticism, hatred and discrimination against a group of human beings on the basis of their identity. We consider the former a legitimate and necessary form of political and ethical expression and the latter an expression of pure and simple racism. “

The actors and directors conclude by quoting the recently deceased South African archbishop Desmond Tutu: “Staying neutral in situations of injustice means siding with the oppressors“And add:”By accepting Tutu’s moral appeal, we take the side of justice, freedom and equal rights for all. This is the least we can do.“