Israel justice gives green light to eviction of more than 1,300 Palestinians in the largest decision on expulsions since 1967

Israel’s highest judicial authority has ruled in one of its most controversial cases in more than two decades.

The Israeli High Court ruled late Wednesday that the Israeli army has the right to evict more than 1,300 Palestinians living in several villages in Masafer Yatta, in the hills south of Hebron.

The judicial decision does not contemplate an eviction order, but gives the green light to the army to carry it out if it is considered necessary.

According to local media, this is the largest judicial authorization for the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes since the Israeli occupation of these territories began in 1967.

