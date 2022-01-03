Israel: Lapid, ‘they want to brand us as an apartheid state’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 03 JAN – In 2022 Israel will have to face the attempt to brand it in the international arena as an “apartheid state”. The warning – according to local media – came today from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in an interview with the Israeli press. After reiterating that the apartheid accusations against Israel “are a shameful lie”, Lapid also predicted that “in the coming year there will be an unprecedented debate for poisonousness and radioactivity around the binomial ‘Israel-apartheid state’. This – he warned – is a real threat “.



The minister referred in particular to an initiative conducted by the Palestinians at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and to a Commission of inquiry of the UN Human Rights Council charged with shedding light on incidents that occurred during the fighting in Gaza between Hamas and Israel which could fall into the category of ‘war crimes’.



Regarding the Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear power, Lapid confirmed that Israel would not oppose “a good agreement”.



