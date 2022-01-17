Israel: ‘majority against Netanyahu plea bargain’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 17 JAN – The majority of Israelis are opposed to the possibility of a plea deal between the Attorney General and former Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu for allegations of corruption, fraud and abuse of power in the 3 trials against him in the Court of Jerusalem. This is indicated by various surveys carried out by the media while contacts between the former prime minister’s lawyers and the prosecutor’s office are intensifying to reach an agreement which, however, still remains problematic. According to the research of TV Kan, 49% of the sample said they were convinced that the Court should reach a decision on the case against a 28% believe that it is Netanyahu’s right to obtain a plea deal. Other polls of different media give the percentage of those against between 46 and 51%. The main difficulty of the possible agreement is linked to the will of the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to include in the plea agreement the principle of “dishonorable conduct” which would prevent Netanyahu from pursuing political activity. The latter, on the other hand, is decidedly opposed, although he pleads guilty to fraud and abuse of power, he would not accept corruption and therefore political ostracism. The mediation – implemented by the former President of the Supreme Court Aharon Barak – points to the agreement, leaving the final choice on “dishonorable conduct” to a subsequent decision by the judges of the Court. Meanwhile, the open collection of the web in favor of Netanyahu and his expenses continues: to date – according to the media – it has reached almost 2 and a half million shekels (almost 750 thousand euros) with 13 thousand offers. This sum, however, the former prime minister cannot dispose of until authorized by the Knesset. (HANDLE).

