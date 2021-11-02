Israel minister in a wheelchair, left out of Cop26 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 02 NOV – Naftali Bennett and Boris Johnson have agreed that Israeli environment minister Karine Elharr will be present at their meeting today after she was unable to attend COP26 yesterday because the conference was inaccessible to people in wheelchair.



For two hours – according to the minister’s office – the COP26 organizers prevented Elharr, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, from entering the compound with the vehicle in which she had arrived. She was then offered to use a shuttle but it turned out to be unsuitable for wheelchair users. At this point in Elharr all that remains is to return to his hotel in Edinburgh.



“It was a scandalous conduct and it should not have happened”, denounced Elharr, adding that he could not achieve the objectives of his trip to Glasgow.



The British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan in a tweet apologized to Elharr for the accident while Bennett arranged for the Elharr’s car to be part of his official convoy so that he could reach the central area of ​​the summit without problems. (HANDLE).

