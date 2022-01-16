Israel: Netanyahu plea deal, contacts deepen – Last Hour

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, JANUARY 16 – The Israeli political world has entered into turmoil while the possibility of a plea bargain by former Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu in the trial against him for corruption, fraud and abuse of power. The influential former president of the Supreme Court, Judge Aharon Barak, spoke to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in favor of this solution, but on condition that the conduct of the former prime minister is branded as “dishonorable”. This, it is claimed, would exclude him from active politics for seven years.



Several commentators estimate that that plea deal, if confirmed, could trigger struggles at the top of Likud, Netanyahu’s party that leads the nationalist opposition in parliament.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already replied that he does not fear repercussions to his detriment, and expressed the certainty that his ruling coalition “will continue to work, for the good of the citizens of Israel”. (ANSAmed).

