Israel: Netanyahu’s family members deprived of the escort – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 12 DEC – From tomorrow, for the first time in the last 12 years, the relatives of former Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu will no longer have the escort of the secret services nor will they be able to use service cars. This was decided today by a special ministerial commission which specified that it had consulted “with the Shin Bet (internal security, ed), with the Mossad, with the police and with the National Security Council”.



The reaction of the former prime minister is extremely harsh, according to which in this way “the life of my wife Sarah and my children Yair and Avner is jeopardized”. “Anyone who has eyes to see – he added – can see the power of incitement and threats against them re-launched on social networks”.



According to the former prime minister, it is a “scandalous decision of a political nature”, dictated in his opinion by “a personal aversion” towards him.



Against the former prime minister, however, the strict security measures remain unchanged. (HANDLE).

