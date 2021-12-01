Israel on Omicron: “Protected with 3 doses”. And in all of Europe only 44 mildly ill patients

Another day on a roller coaster with public opinion, displaced for many hours, after the reassurances of the experts on mild symptoms, and obviously the stock exchanges to pay the price immediately: the vaccine needs to be handled again. And if the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel tells the Financial Times, there is little to rest assured. The efficacy of current Omicron vaccines is expected to “substantially decline” while it will take months to develop new effective vaccines. «I think that in no way the effectiveness can be the same as we had with the Delta I don’t know how much, because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to say it’s not going to be good. ‘ In reality, beyond the probable drop in protection, the real problem is that «Moderna and Pfizer cannot produce billions of doses next week, it is mathematically impossible. But can we have the billions of doses by the summer? Sure », predicting that Moderna could produce 2-3 billion doses in 2022.

A statement therefore to be brought back to the rationale of reasonableness also because only a few days ago the company said it was ready in “very short” times to produce a suitable booster. Pfizer’s statements are much more positive: «The vaccine probably does not protect against infection, because we have had cases but perhaps it protects from intensive care. The more people get vaccinated, the less chance the virus has to evolve and mutate, “emphasizes BioNTech Senior Vice President Katalin Karikó, while BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin reiterates that the vaccine will likely offer strong protection against any serious disease. , caused by Omicron, laboratory tests are currently underway and will analyze the blood of people who have received two or three doses of the vaccine to see if the antibodies inactivate the variant. And, in any case, if the need arises to adapt the anti-Covid vaccines approved in the EU to the new variant, the EMA could authorize them within “three to four months”.

But among many hypotheses, the good news comes from Israel, where the first data show that with 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine you are protected by the Omicron variant. “The situation – explains the Israeli health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, to the Times of Israel – is under control and there is no reason to panic. We expected a new variant and we are ready. In the coming days we will have more precise information on the effectiveness of the vaccine but the first indications show that those who have made the booster are most likely protected against this variant ». An indirect confirmation of the small number of confirmed cases for the new variant: 44 from 11 countries, belonging to the EU and the European Economic Area. This was announced by the head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), Andrea Ammon. Most of the confirmed cases are linked to travel to African countries, some have taken connecting flights to other destinations between Africa and Europe; “All cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Investigations are underway on other possible suspected infections ». Meanwhile, Ema and WHO continue to work with European institutions and pharmaceutical companies, to understand how to deal with this new situation: “It is very important – highlights the executive director of EMA, Emer Cooke – to give the message that current vaccines give protection and we must give third doses to those who need them ». Finally, Omicron does not seem to evade the tests, “we are still able to diagnose it and presumably, if this works for the tests, it should also work for the vaccine,” says Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.