“Israel practices apartheid towards the Palestinians”. That is why Amnesty’s accusation is a disgrace

When Salman Rushdie, with the $ 600,000 bounty hanging on his head, sentenced to death with a fatwa, claimed in 2016 that Amnesty International had been overwhelmed by “a genuine moral bankruptcy”, he was referring to his surrender to violent Islam. , to its regimes and gangs, to fear, to its anti-Western, anti-American, anti-Israeli sentiment. This is today once more sanctioned by the relationship with which this organization criminalizes the State of Israel, and not just its politics, but its very existence. Amnesty declares the Jewish state illegitimate as it is colonial and racist. Not founded for a choice of self-determination of a population returning home, not a decision essential to survival, not a choice defended tooth and nail against a bloody terrorism and armies in motion.

The report drawn up by the English section is a shame for the organization whose battles for communist dissidents or against apartheid (the real one, of South Africa) are remembered. Then the organization was overwhelmed by politics: systematic gaps in denouncing human rights abuses in Syria, in Iran, in Turkey, to attack the US or European countries; an ideological gaze that confuses the attacked with the aggressor; Hamas terrorism justified; look at immigration that criminalizes only the countries of arrival. And a riot of hatred against the Jewish state.

The report is a journey, as Dan Diker wrote, into 211 pages of “alternative reality”, the remake of a 1975 film when the UN voted “Zionism equals racism”, and then canceled the vote; o the Durban conference in 2001; or when Judge Richard Goldstone drew up a 2009 report of his that portrayed Israel as a war criminal, and then repented in 2011 withdrew it. Amnesty ventures into the insane accusation of apartheid, while the Arabs are in government and in the Supreme Court, in hospitals, in the Knesset, at the university. Everywhere you come across the incredible variety of cultures, religions and races of this country that has never morally surrendered to the aggression of Arab armies and terrorists. Amnesty uses the term apartheid because it is the worst, unworthy, destined to disappear, just like South Africa. With a collective urbi et orbi acquittal of terrorism and wars, similar to that (Alan Dershowitz said “War crime for Israel is all it does to defend its citizens”), of the systematic violation of human rights by the Palestinians.

Around this delegitimization a castle is built which Amnesty claims built on evidence (just as Goldstone did). But the delegitimization instead appears old and refracted, and suggests that the Jewish people are not originally from Israel, that Jews segregate Palestinians in the name of supremacist ideals, that checkpoints are a gesture of racist arrogance, and not a necessity without the which murderers, as has happened, strike by the thousands; the context is canceled, Israel imposes its grip on an innocent world. In reality, as soon as a crack opens with the Arab world, one can observe the kaleidoscope of the thousand roles of the Israeli Arabs mixed with the society of Tel Aviv and Haifa; and of the passion with which one rushes to fraternize with the countries of the Abrahamic pact. Amnesty’s bullshit uses subversive language under the cover of human rights and the whole world should ask the organization to apologize for that.

The de-legitimization of Israel is the real background on which the anti-Semitic incitement and the terrorist aim of destroying Israel are based: if Israel is an ignoble country, the Jews are worthy of those demonstrations that are now upsetting the world in which “Hitler had right “and” Fuck the jews “. This is how public logic works, and, in the same paradigm, Iran is right when it claims it wants to destroy Israel. Amnesty therefore acted irresponsibly by claiming a moral good, human rights, which belongs to everyone: it shows that medal with prosopopoeia, but in reality it tears it to pieces. She denounces the wrongs that the Arabs in her opinion receive from Israel, and not the hundreds of thousands of deaths at the hands of Bashar Assad, nor the daily torture of being a citizen of the authoritarian regime in Gaza.