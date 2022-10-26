Israel proved to the US that Iran supplied drones to Russia for the destruction of Ukraine

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

the president of Israel assured this Tuesday that he is sharing information of intelligence with USA to prove that Iran supply drones operated by Russia that have caused destruction in Ukraineand asked for a tough answer.

USA and the European Union have already reached a similar conclusion, but Israel has been pushing for strong action against the clerical state of Iranwhich he considers his greatest threat.

The Israeli President, isaac herzogwho has a largely ceremonial role, met with the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinkenon a visit to Washington in which on Wednesday he will be received by the president Joe Biden.

“Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn their lessons, now and in the future,” Herzog said. “The world must talk to Iran in the same language: a hard language, united and intransigent”.

Herzog’s office said in a statement that it would share images evaluated by Israel showing similarities between drones shot down in Ukraine and parts that were tested in Iran in December 2021, and exhibited in an exhibition in 2014.

Blinken, at the beginning of a meeting with Herzog, said that USA and Israel they were “united against the dangerous, destabilizing and terrorist actions being taken by Iran”.

“The supply of drones by Iran a Russia to allow further aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are showing appalling results in UkraineBlinken said.

The US Secretary of State also weighed in on the violence in West Bank occupied, where on Tuesday six Palestinians were killed and a score wounded in various operations by Israeli forces.

“We urge everyone to take whatever steps are necessary to try to reduce that violence and to avoid actions or statements that could incite it,” Blinken said.

Herzog’s visit comes days before the fifth election in Israel in less than four years, in which hardliner former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has had strained relations with Democratic administrations in USAHe seeks to return to power.

Despite the findings about drones Iranians, Israel has been cautious about his support a Ukrainetaking into account the active military role of Russia in Syria, its neighbor.

Israel not willing to provide Ukraine the Iron Dome, its state-of-the-art air shield developed with USA.

The President of UkraineVolodimir Zelensky, speaking before an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had asked for 2,000 drones a Iran and urged a Israel a “help a Ukraine really”.

