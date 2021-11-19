Israel, scandal for the Iranian spy. He is the servant of the Minister of Defense

It sounds like a John Le Carrè spy story, but it’s all true. A cleaner from Benny Gantz reportedly contacted the Iranian-linked Black Shadow hacker group to offer to spy on the Israeli Defense Minister. The man, a 37-year-old from Lod named Omri Goren, and his partner have been employed in the Gantz house for some years. Goren has quite a few criminal records: 14 arrests, five sentences and four prison terms. Black Shadow just last month carried out a major cyberattack on Israeli civilian websites, and stole data from a popular Jewish state LGBT dating site. It would be this precedent that convinced Goren to take action. But the story is surreal. Goren’s vast criminal history has indeed raised serious questions about the selection process for employees in sensitive positions. The Shin Bet, the internal services of the Jewish state, said in fact that in the light of this incident, it has started an internal review of the way in which checks are carried out for workers in the homes of ministers, “with the aim of limiting the possibility that cases like this will repeat themselves in the future “.

Goren thus prepared his plan: he contacted the group via Telegram under a false identity and said he worked for the Minister of Defense. He proposed to Black Shadow that he install a virus on Gantz’s personal computer. He then specified that he could help them in exchange for money. “To demonstrate his skill and sincerity, Omri took photographs of a number of objects in different parts of the minister’s house, which he sent to Black Shadow, including images of the minister’s computer,” Shin Bet explained. And he did it to prove his intentions. Objects photographed included a desk, computer, tablet, box with an military label, a locked safe, framed photos of Gantz and his family, city taxes, and more. He then deleted the Telegram chat and photos from his cell phone. Goren’s lawyer stated that his client admitted some of the crimes he was accused of, but denied having committed the security crimes attributed to him. Asked if his client had admitted contacting the Black Shadow hacking group, Wolf refrained from commenting. This isn’t the first time Gantz has been the target of hostile intelligence operations. In March 2019, his cell phone had already been hacked, probably by Iran himself.

This paradoxical story is intertwined with another similar story always linked to the Jewish state. Ankara has just released an Israeli couple arrested on November 10 on charges of spying for taking photographs of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s residence during a trip to Istanbul to celebrate a birthday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended the two alleged spies, Mordi and Natali Oknin, actually two bus drivers, and vouched that they do not work for any Israeli agency. His government immediately sent a high-level emissary to Turkey to work on their release. “After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin have been released from prison and are returning home to Israel,” said Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.