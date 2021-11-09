Israel, technologies to spy on the West Bank population. Snowden: “The tools for oppression are now ready”

The Israeli army is implementing new surveillance measures on a large scale of the Palestinian population of the West Bank based on facial recognition techniques through a network of cameras and smartphones. The program has been in the process of being implemented for a couple of years as the US newspaper revealed yesterday Washington Post. The army has installed face scan cameras in the city of Hebron that allow soldiers to checkpoints a identify Palestinians even before they present their identity cards. Plus a larger network of CCTV cameras, called “Hebron Smart City”, provides real-time monitoring of the city’s population and, according to testimonies collected by the newspaper among members of the Israeli armed forces, can sometimes also see in private homes.

Monitoring is also implemented through smartphones with the use of an intrusion technology in the appliances called “Blue Wolf”. Technology that would have been developed by the Israeli Nso, the same company that made it Pegasus, a software that allows you to break into all types of smartphones, both Android and iOs, stealing the data before they are encrypted. The division of the army Unit 8200, one of the most advanced hacker units in the world, would also be active on the program. The plan of the Israeli army was commented on Twitter by the former collaborator of the NSA (the US cyber espionage agency) Edward Snowden famous for his revelations about the monitoring programs of US government agencies, with this sentence: “In the past I felt that the architectures for oppression were now almost ready”

I once warned that the architecture of oppression was near.

It has arrived.https: //t.co/Ph9s3qhlwH – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 8, 2021

Contacted by Washington Post the Israeli Armed Forces have stated that these are “Routine security operations that are part of the fight against terrorism and efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian population in Judea and Samaria” (Judea and Samaria is the Israeli name of the West Bank , ed) “Of course, we cannot comment on the operational capabilities of the Israeli army in this context.”

Monitoring systems of entire populations based on facial recognition have already been developed and applied in China, in particular towards the Uyghur minority resident in the region of Xinjiang. “The UN must investigate allegations that Palestinian activists’ cell phones have been hacked with Nso technology,” he said yesterday. Tahseen Elayyan of the human rights NGO ‘Al-Haq’, an organization declared illegal by Israel. “It is difficult to describe the feeling of intrusion into privacy “, he added Ubai Al-Aboudi – director of the Bisan Center – one of the 6 militants whose cell phone was found to be maneuvered with Pegasus.