Israel will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that people over 60 and the country’s health workers will be able to receive a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Bennett recalled on Tuesday that citizens of Israel had been the first in the world to receive the third dose of the vaccine and encouraged those within the identified ranges to go and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The decision was made by the emergency committee that deals with managing the pandemic in Israel following the increased circulation of the new omicron variant of the virus. Bennett said that the decision to administer a fourth dose of the vaccine is “wonderful news”, which will allow Israel to deal with the new wave of contagions linked to the variant, which “is sweeping the world”. It is not yet known when the administration campaign will begin.

In early July, Israel was the first country in the world to offer a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to people at risk, and a few weeks later it announced the launch of the third dose of vaccine for people at risk. over 60 who had received the second dose for at least five months. A press release from the Ministry of Health specified that immunosuppressed people, i.e. those who have a less efficient immune system, such as those who have undergone an organ transplant or cancer patients can receive a fourth dose of the vaccine: both these people , both healthcare professionals and those over 60, must have received the third dose for at least four months.

