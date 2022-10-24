Israel will sign this Thursday the historic agreement to delimit its maritime border with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, on October 23, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS



Israel will sign this Thursday the agreement for the delimitation of its maritime border with The Libanowhich was negotiated under the aegis of the United States, the Israeli prime minister declared on Monday, Yair Lapid.

”On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon. Israel is going to become in the near future a major gas supplier to Europe”, Lapid stated in a statement.

“And in the meantime, we have to work together to find medium and long-term solutions for green energy and renewable energy,” he said.

It should be noted that the signing will take place just 5 days before the Israeli elections.

According to the press, the agreement could be signed in Naqoura, a city in southern Lebanon, bordering Israel, where the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) is based.

Lebanon and Israel claim an area of ​​some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Aziz Tahr

Israel says the deal will bolster its security, help stabilize the northern border and bolster the economy with billions in revenue from gas that is discovered.

The agreement foresees leaving the Karish field under Israeli control and granting the Qana gas field, further to the northeast, to Lebanon.

However, a part of this deposit will exceed the border line between the two countries, with which Israel would take part of the benefits of the exploitation, according to the text.

Israel and Lebanon, which they are technically at waragreed earlier this month to the terms of the deal.

An Israeli court on Sunday paved the way for its signature after dismissing several appeals against the pact.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER/File



The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday rejected four challenges to the historic maritime agreement, clearing a major hurdle to a deal that could transform relations between the two countries.

The court did not initially publish the reasons for rejecting the appeals, submitted by an influential conservative political group and an ultra-nationalist Israeli politician, among others. The ruling paved the way for the deal to receive final approval from the Israeli government, which is expected this week.

The head of the Israeli opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the midst of campaigning for the legislative elections on November 1, had criticized the agreement and stated that it had to be voted on in Parliament or even in a referendum.

(with information from AFP and AP)

