Israel will use Ethereum (ETH) to create digital shekels

For now, central banks around the world are still working on developing and testing their own CBDCs, and there are new nations adding in all the time. The Bank of Israel, for example, has reportedly just launched its own cryptocurrency pilot program, with plans to create a CBDC using the Ethereum network.

However, it would appear that the project will have to overcome some obstacles.

Ethereum for CBDC testing

So far, there are several major nations taking the lead in CBDC development, including China, Sweden, Japan and France. All of these countries have been working on their own CBDCs for years at this point, so they have a nice edge over newcomers like Israel’s central bank.

Israel is in the early stages of CBDC development, according to recent reports, and has decided to use Ethereum (ETH / USD). Central bank CBDC project manager Yoav Soffer explained that they decided to use ETH technology for a trial, not because they expect this to be the technology they will use, but because it was available.

The purpose of this test is simply to try to identify the advantages and disadvantages of digital currencies, and for that alone, Ethereum is as good a solution as anything else.

Always facing new difficulties

However, Soffer said the initiative was very challenging. He stressed the complexity of the project, which makes it difficult to predict how long the experimentation of the project will last or when it will end.

The challenges are many, starting with the uncertainty as to whether a digital currency can meet the needs of the local population in the first place. The infrastructure for such a product is not ready to survive in the long term, and there is no backup solution in the event of a network failure.

And, of course, the bank needs to create a CBDC that is affordable and competitive with other types of payments.