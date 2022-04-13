Israel withdraws from the Eurovision Song Contest for this reason

Israel, one of the participating countries for decades in the Eurovision Song Contest and winner of the contest in 2018, will not be able to participate in the next edition, which will be held in Turin (Italy) from May 10 to 14. The Israeli public television channel KAN has reported that it will not be able to attend at the moment due to a workers’ strike in the country that would compromise the security requirements of the Israeli delegation. “At the moment, due to the Foreign Ministry strike affecting security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not attend the Eurovision Song Contest“, they have reported through a brief statement.

Michael Ben David, Israel's representative at Eurovision 2022

The Israeli delegation fronted by singer Michael Ben David will not be able to travel due to the current strike of the workers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who demand the best of their working conditions. The conflict that exists is such that one of the unions warned that there could be a complete paralysis of foreign activity and urges the Government of the country to immediately accelerate the management of the crisis and achieve a solution. From the public entity they report that they have evaluated all the options, but to date they cannot guarantee their participation for security reasons.

The Israeli representative Michael Ben David was excited to participate in Eurovision and at a pre-contest party in Tel Aviv he performed your song IM, in which he did a nod to Ukraine with the colors of the flag, blue and yellow, in their costumes and scenery. A dream that we do not know if it will materialize due to the internal conflicts in your country.

Michael Ben David will not be able to participate with Israel in Eurovision

In this way, after the withdrawal of Israel and the expulsion of Russia, there would be 39 participating countries, of which Ukraine is expected to participate although you will have to face serious difficulties to participate. The members of the band Kalush Orchestra have had to rehearse separately because each one is in a part of the Ukraine providing aid and in the defense line of his country. The group will perform in the first semifinal on May 10 with their theme Stephanie, which has already become one of the favorites of the bets and is a song to the mothers.