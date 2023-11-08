Israeli army pursues Hamas in Gaza tunnels as increasing numbers of Palestinians flee on foot

Thousands of Palestinian civilians trudged out of the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes and fierce ground fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

The procession took place within a four-hour period announced by Israel, which told residents to evacuate the area or risk being caught up in the violence.

However, the central and southern parts of the small, besieged Palestinian enclave were also under fire as the war between its Islamist rulers Hamas and Israel entered its second month.

Palestinian health officials said an airstrike that hit homes in the Nusseirat refugee camp killed 18 people on Wednesday morning. In Khan Younis, six people, including a girl, were killed in an airstrike.

“We were sitting peacefully when suddenly an F16 airstrike landed on a house and blew it up, the whole block, three houses next to each other,” said witness Mohammed Abu Daqa.

“Civilians, all of them civilians. An old woman, an old man and others are still missing under the rubble.”

Rafah crossings continue

The Israeli military said its offensive targeted the Hamas tunnel network beneath the enclave. The airstrikes had killed Mahsein Abu Zina, a Hamas arms manufacturer, and several fighters.

Palestinian media reported clashes between militants and Israeli forces near the al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City. Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters had destroyed an Israeli tank in Gaza City.

Reuters was unable to verify either side’s claims about the battlefield.

Some Canadians leave Gaza across the Egyptian border for the second day in a row: Canadians and permanent residents will meet again at the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday. "Gaza is no longer a place to live, you know," says one man, who described living under Israeli bombardment. "They destroyed everything."

Israel has attacked Gaza from the air and used ground troops to divide the narrow coastal strip in two, following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, when gunmen killed 1,400 people, including several Canadians, and took about 240 hostages.

After days of delay for many Canadians in Gaza, dozens are expected to leave Gaza through the Rafah border with Egypt for the second day in a row.

‘The next day is worse’

Israeli bombing has killed more than 10,568 Palestinians, about 40 percent of them children, over the past month, according to counts by health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The level of death and suffering is “difficult to comprehend,” U.N. health agency spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

“Every day you think it’s the worst day and then the next day is worse,” Lindmeier said, quoting a colleague in Gaza.

Palestinian Mohammed Hamdan (left), who lost 35 relatives spanning three generations in an Israeli airstrike, rests on a sofa near the rubble of his family’s home that was destroyed in the attack, in Khan Younis, south from the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. (Mohamed Salem/Reuters)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel had “one target: the Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers and communications rooms.”

The chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said combat engineers were using explosive devices to destroy a network of tunnels built by Hamas that extends for hundreds of kilometers under Gaza. Israeli tanks have encountered stiff resistance from Hamas fighters who use the tunnels to launch ambushes, according to sources in Hamas and the independent militant group Islamic Jihad.

Burned cars a disturbing vestige of Hamas attacks: WARNING: Video contains distressing details | A field littered with burned cars and destroyed motorcycles is a haunting reminder of the brutality of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. CBC's Ellen Mauro went there and met people who survived and others who were trying to get answers about those who didn't.

Israel says 33 of its soldiers have been killed.

The Israelis have expressed fear that the military operations could put the hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels, in greater danger. Israel says it will not accept a ceasefire until the hostages are freed.

‘No food, no water’

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are internally displaced, according to U.N. figures, and thousands are seeking refuge in hospitals, including in makeshift tarp shelters in their parking lots.

Some 15,000 people fled northern Gaza on Tuesday, triple the number on Monday, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. They are using Gaza’s main north-south highway during a daily four-hour period announced by Israel.

Conditions in the West Bank, Gaza and the failure of the peace process weigh heavily on Palestinians: Many in the West Bank see Israel's war against Hamas as an attack on the Palestinian people. CBC's Margaret Evans explains why some say it will only increase support for the Islamist militant group.

Those fleeing include children, the elderly and people with disabilities, and most were walking with minimal belongings, the U.N. agency said. Some say they had to pass through Israeli checkpoints, where they saw people arrested, while others raised their hands in the air and raised white flags as they passed Israeli tanks.

At Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Um Haitham Hejela, a woman taking shelter with young children in a makeshift tent made of cloth, said they fled their home because of the airstrikes.

“The situation is getting worse day after day,” he said. “There is no food or water. When my son goes to get water, he stands in line for three or four hours. They hit bakeries, we don’t have bread.”

A Palestinian girl lies in a bed in the oncology unit of Rantisi hospital, which doctors say is running out of supplies, on Tuesday in Gaza City. (ReutersTV)

The UN says Gaza’s health system is on the brink of collapse, hit by airstrikes, inundated with traumatized patients and running out of medicine and fuel. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV reported that the Indonesian hospital in Gaza had lost power.

“The longer we wait, the worse some patients will get. Many people will die simply because they do not have access to treatment,” said Osama Qadoumi, supervisor of Makassed Hospital.

Senior diplomat raises coalition idea for post-war Gaza

G7 foreign ministers, including Canada’s Mélanie Joly, called for a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

A G7 statement at a meeting in Japan said Israel had the right to defend itself but that civilians must be protected and international humanitarian law respected. A two-state solution “remains the only path to a just, lasting and secure peace,” he said.

Such a solution, providing for the creation of an independent country for Palestinians on territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, has long been the goal of international peace efforts, but the process has moribund state since 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would consider “small tactical pauses” but, along with close ally the United States and other Western countries, has rejected calls for a ceasefire that he says would allow Hamas to regroup. .

The Israeli Prime Minister talks about the post-war panorama in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an exclusive interview with ABC News, also said no to a general ceasefire in Gaza, but added that "small tactical pauses" remain a possibility.

Israel has been vague about its long-term plans for Gaza. In some of the first direct comments on the issue, Netanyahu said this week that Israel would seek to have responsibility for Gaza’s security “for an indefinite period.”

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Israel wanted the territory to be under an international coalition, including the United States, the European Union and Muslim-majority countries, or administered by political leaders. from Gaza.