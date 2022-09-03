Israeli artificial nanodiamonds could change the world of medicine

Jewish Link.- Researchers from Bar-Ilan University found a way to administer medicinal and cosmetic remedies through the skin, published Jerusalem Post.

The nicotine particles in the patches attached to the skin manage to penetrate the body and help the user to quit smoking, but only because the particles are no larger than 100 nanometers (each one thousandth of a centimeter).

For other molecules to enter the skin, one of the largest and most accessible organs of the human body, it is impossible for medicinal and even cosmetic treatments to penetrate deep layers. Since the particles are so small and difficult to see, it is equally challenging to determine their exact location within the body, information necessary to ensure they reach the desired tissue. Currently, such information is obtained through invasive and often painful biopsies.

But a new approach developed by researchers at the Bar Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan provides an innovative solution to overcome both barriers. Combining techniques in nanotechnology and optics, they produced nanometric diamond particles so small they can penetrate the skin to deliver a variety of remedies. In addition, they created a safe laser-based optical method that quantifies the penetration of nanodiamonds in the various layers of the skin and determines its location and concentration within body tissue in a non-invasive way, even eliminating the need for some biopsies.

The nanodiamonds Carbon-based fuels are currently made by detonating an explosive in a reactor vessel to provide heat and pressure. Next, the diamond particles must be removed and purified from the contaminating elements that accumulate around them. The process is quick and cheap, but the nanodiamonds are aggregated and are of different sizes and purity.

They can be used as antimicrobial agents due to some of their properties, including size, shape, and biocompatibility. That makes them very suitable for the development of nanotherapies efficient and personalized, including vaccines or drug administration.

This innovation has just been published under the title “Non-invasive nanodiamond skin permeation profiling using a phase analysis method: in vivo experiments” in the scientific journal DHW Nano by researchers at the BIU Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, in cooperation with the chemistry department of the Kofkin College of Engineering and Sciences.

How are artificial nanodiamonds produced?

The nanodiamonds Artificial fires are produced by detonating explosives inside a closed chamber. Under these conditions, the high temperature and pressure cause the carbon atoms found in the explosives to fuse together. The nanodiamonds created in the process are small enough to penetrate tissue, and even cells, without causing damage.

Like delivery trucks, artificial diamonds can deliver various drugs to intended targets, and their distance and location can be controlled due to their diminutive size. The nanoparticle drug delivery approach has already proven its worth in previous research.

It has also been shown that nanodiamonds recently developed in Bar Ilan University They are effective antioxidants. This property ensures that the particles that enter the body are safe and therapeutic, as their chemical properties allow them to be coated with drugs prior to insertion into the body.

The optical method developed by the team allows them to identify relative concentrations of nanodiamond particles in the different layers of the skin (epidermis, dermis and fat) through a safe and non-invasive detection based on a blue wavelength laser. This is a unique finding in itself because red wavelength lasers are typically used in human medical examination and treatment.

To determine its location and concentration on the skin, patients are briefly exposed to the blue laser beam. An optical system creates a 3D image similar to a photograph through which optical changes in treated tissue can be extracted and compared to adjacent untreated tissue using a specially created algorithm.

“This is a significant advance in dermatology and in optical engineering,” said Prof. Dror Fixler, director of the BIU Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials and a member of the research team. “It could open the door to the development of drugs applied through the skin, along with modern cosmetic preparations using advanced nanotechnology.”

Fixler’s investigation, assisted by the investigator Channa Shapira et al., demonstrates the importance of optical innovation in clinical application.

