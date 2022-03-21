Israeli companies revolutionize the way of storing energy

Lithium-ion batteries face the challenge of more sustainable solutions for storing and supplying electricity to everything from vehicles to commercial buildings.

By Abigail Klein Leichman

Generating energy from fossil fuels or renewable resources is always a difficult and expensive task, and storing it is no less a complex and time-intensive process.

That’s why the race began long ago to improve or replace standard lithium-ion batteries with more sustainable solutions to store and supply electricity to everything from vehicles to commercial buildings.

The current challenge is that while cleaner sources like solar and wind power are not always available, the power they generate is affordable 24/7.

That’s exactly where smart storage comes in.

ISRAEL21c in English created this roundup of some of the Israeli technologies that offer solutions using unexpected natural materials.

ICE

Last year this medium unveiled the Nostromo Energy solution that manufactures a large modular brick that stores energy in ice capsules on the roof, basement or walls of commercial and industrial buildings.

A chiller charges the IceBrick – such is the name of the solution – by circulating antifreeze through it. It is powered by cheap or surplus electricity from the grid during off-peak hours or by renewable energies.

The stored energy goes to the refrigeration sector, which accounts for up to 45 percent of global energy demand during peak hours.

Yaron Ben Nun, founder and chief technology officer of the company, explained that ice is a safe and effective material for retaining energy, as well as being sustainable since water itself can freeze and melt indefinitely.

“Each day at sunset the grid loses several megawatts and that requires large amounts of storage. Just by freezing the water, we can take care of almost half of the load on the network,” said Ben Nun.

An IceBrick is already installed on the roof of Medinol, a developer and manufacturer of stents Jerusalem heart patients. The system provides critical support to Medinol’s clean room cooling system.

Furthermore, the company has research and development projects with Royal Dutch Shell and the Israel Electric Corporation; partnerships with US engineering companies; and a 20-year deal with Hilton Beverly Hills.

There, Nostromo will build a 900 kWh system in a Los Angeles office building and work with Westfield, one of the largest US mall owners and operators.

COMPRESSED AIR/WATER

1.Storage Drop is a new company founded in 2020 by Shay Cohen, a mechanical engineer with years of experience at Bright Source Energy, Intel, and Swap Technologies Energy Storage.

The company develops two renewable energy storage technologies: HyDrop and CoolDrop.

From left to right, the directors of Storage Drop: Shay Cohen, Gadi Eisenkot and Yona Fogel. Photo courtesy of StorageDrop

HyDrop, installed in the port of Ashdod, uses only compressed air and water to store and regenerate electricity produced from any energy source.

“Our added value is to compress the air at very high pressures (80 bar in the first stage) with a single compression unit. If the pressure increases, the cost and the required volume of storage are greatly reduced, which allows us to enter the municipal areas, “said Cohen.

At the same time, the higher pressure also greatly improves efficiency when electricity is regenerated from stored energy.

The water in the system flows in a closed loop, which reduces the amount needed relative to other hydroelectric energy storage technologies.

Today, Storage Drop negotiating contracts with the National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy. and with refrigeration and solar companies in Israel, including investor Doral Energy.

CoolDrop, the thermal energy storage system using a natural refrigerant, will offer a new green cooler for factories, data centers, shopping malls and other busy buildings.

This solution stores energy from renewable or conventional sources during off-peak hours and releases it during peak hours, thus generating low-cost, clean electricity and cooling.

augwind converts hydroelectric energy stored in compressed air into high-efficiency, environmentally friendly electrical energy.

About ten years ago, Or Yogev founded the company with the goal of developing a self-sufficient, long-term energy storage solution using a clean and abundant raw material with a minimal environmental footprint.

“This simple, sophisticated and nearly invisible technology that uses water to generate power and compressed air to store more energy, can be the primary source for distributed electricity generation and storage,” Yogev said at the recent Climate Innovation Summit.

In 2015, Augwind completed the development of AirSmart, its high pressure underground storage tank for any industry that uses compressed air in its production line.

“We found that it can dramatically increase compressed air system efficiency in many industrial sectors such as steel, cement, plastics, food, pharmaceuticals and more,” explained Yogev.

AirSmart is currently reducing energy consumption, cost and CO2 emissions at more than 60 installations in Israel, including large corporations such as Strauss and Tnuva.

According to reports, it will soon be installed at PepsiCo in California.

The company’s new AirBattery concept works with AirSmart to, according to Yogev, offer safe, reliable and cost-effective energy storage without chemicals, mineral dependency or supply chain complications.

The AirBattery system charges a series of AirSmart tanks (the more tanks, the longer the storage) with highly compressed air ready to supply power on demand.

Ido Ben Yehuda, head of marketing for the company, said that “you only need to open a valve to release the air to the same water that was pumped into the tank to compress the air. It then flows through a turbine to regenerate electricity.”

Locating 85 percent of the system underground also frees up valuable real estate.

AirBattery’s first commercial installation was completed in October at Kibbutz Yahel in southern Israel. And the opening ceremony of the Eilat Eilot Renewable Energy Conference in December took place there.

CRUSHED STONE

Heat is the key in power generation. That’s what Avi Brenmiller, founder of Brenmiller Energy.

“In today’s world, electricity is produced from the burning of fuels. This generates the steam that operates a steam or gas turbine. If the heat can be stored, there is the flexibility to do anything”, described the manager.

Since 2012, this company developed thermal energy storage battery using crushed volcanic rocks.

As pizza oven makers have known for centuries, volcanic rock can store and transfer heat cheaply.

“It is a physical process of heating and cooling cycles that are ecological, safe and economical. It does not need to be replaced because it does not degrade. We take excess heat or electricity from the grid at off-peak hours, capture it with integrated electric heaters, store it, and produce energy from heat storage when needed,” explained Brenmiller.

The bGen heat battery can replace industrial or municipal boilers that use fossil fuels or renewable energy sources. Alternatively, it can be retrofitted to existing coal or gas power plants.

The first installation is under construction at a gas-fired plant in Italy.

Brenmiller noted that more than a third of emissions come from heating in the industrial sector. “We need technology that, as production increases, uses more renewable energy. To store it and return it according to demand. This led us to develop our heat battery. The ultimate goal is to completely eliminate local emissions”, he defined.

METALS

Phinergy is a company that combines water and ambient oxygen to release energy from abundant metals (aluminum and zinc). This allows the storage, transport and discharge of clean and safe energy.

“With our technology, these natural resources become absolutely recyclable energy carriers. Our clean energy systems have been tested and deployed for various applications ranging from telecommunications and data centers to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage,” said David Mayer, CEO of the company.

Mayer added that its grid-scale energy storage solution costs five times less than current lithium-ion-based technologies and increases storage capacity up to hundreds of hours.

In June 2021, Phinergy was one of five Israeli companies named to the World Economic Forum’s 100 Tech Pioneers for their potential to deliver real solutions to global problems.

Not long ago, Phinergy successfully completed pilot programs in Italy and India. Today, it is testing a prototype electric vehicle battery in India.

ENERGY STORAGE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

1. GeneCell developed a way to produce hydrogen from ammonia and store the hydrogen in alkaline fuel cells.

In addition to deals with Deutsche Telekom and Mexico’s power company, GenCell CEO Rami Reshef signed a deal with EV Motors, a local importer of electric vehicles, chargers and energy storage systems.

EV Motors plans to integrate GenCell’s fuel cells into autonomous off-grid hybrid electric vehicle charging stations. The deployment will start in the country in the second half of this year while there are future projects in other places.

two. EEXION developing “Energize-N’-Go” cells intended to be the primary energy storage for electric vehicles. Based on chemically manipulated carbon electrode technology, the cells are designed to charge up to 100 times faster than lithium-ion batteries and offer more than 30,000 charge and discharge cycles with negligible degradation in capacity.

The cells are non-flammable and fully recyclable to carbon.

3. HydroX presents a solution for emission-free hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Founded in 2017 as NrgStorEdge, the company is based on the research of Hebrew University professor Yoel Sasson and was spun off by the university’s technology transfer company, Yissum.

Sasson noted that the main obstacle preventing the rise of the hydrogen battery era is the inability to store and transport hydrogen cheaply and energy efficiently.

That’s why HydroX technology aims to solve that problem. Thus, it stores the hydrogen in a safe mixture of water and a material similar to baking soda.

The startup is backed by the Ministry of Energy, the Israel Innovation Authority, and private investors such as OSEG and the CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies. business in Asia-Pacific.

Source: ISRAEL21c