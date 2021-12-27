Israeli nurse first to receive 4 / a dose – World

A woman is the first person to be vaccinated with the fourth dose in Israel. Her name is Orna Rahminov and a nurse at the Shbea hospital in Tel Aviv who today launched a study on the effectiveness of the second booster that will be injected to about 150 members of the hospital’s medical staff. Israel – the first country to choose the fourth dose – has however postponed the launch of the campaign pending new feedback. “Honored to have been chosen – said Rahminov on the hospital’s Facebook site – I have faith in vaccines”. Sheba hospital in Tel Aviv will begin today a study on the effectiveness of administering the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine. The study – the first in the world according to the media and in close contact with the Ministry of Health – involves 6,000 people, including 150 health workers from the hospital. “The research – said Professor Gili Regev-Yochay – will test the effects of the fourth dose on the levels of antibodies on the prevention of contagion and will check its safety”. Israel has for the moment suspended the start of a possible fourth vaccination campaign pending further checks. Meanwhile, the health ministry has given emergency clearance for the use of Pfizer’s oral drug Paxlovid against the disease. Israel has ordered thousands of doses with the aim of fighting the Omicron variant: doses that are expected to arrive in the country next Wednesday.

GREAT BRITAIN – The British government is evaluating with its scientific consultants the possibility of introducing new restrictions in light of the latest data on Covid that could show a further advance of the Omicron variant. This is what we read on the BBC website, according to which after two days without numbers on the coronavirus published due to the Christmas break, a new record of infections is feared. Downing Street said no decisions had yet been made on introducing further measures to control the Omicron variant in England but Premier Boris Johnson had previously said he would not hesitate to take action after Christmas if necessary. It is possible that London may follow the example of other UK nations that have tightened anti-Covid restrictions since yesterday, particularly with regards to pubs and restaurants.

FRANCE- New anti-Covid squeeze in sight in France, after the record of over 100 thousand cases recorded on Christmas day. French President Emmanuel Macron will participate by videoconference this afternoon in a meeting of the Health Defense Council which will indicate the new possible measures to be adopted in the Council of Ministers to be held immediately after. To try to curb the rapid circulation of the Omicron variant, the government of Paris is intent on approving a bill that will introduce the Super green pass (known in France as the vaccination pass) in place of the current basic green pass (health pass) to starting from mid-January. Among the other hypotheses under discussion, there are the strengthening of the obligation of outdoor masks and a possible postponement of the return from school holidays, currently scheduled for January 3. A curfew on New Year’s Eve is not ruled out either.

UNITED STATES – American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some Covid cases recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past few days, 55 people have tested positive for Covid on board a Royal Carribean cruise ship departed from Florida. The infected on the Odyssey of the Seas had been among the passengers and crew, even if 95% of those on board are fully vaccinated. The Caribbean islands of Curaçao and Aruba, in the Netherlands Antilles, had banned docking.

CHAOS FLIGHTS – The heavy inconveniences to air traffic around the world continue, after more than 8 thousand flights canceled over the Christmas weekend following the Covid quarantine of flight and ground personnel of numerous companies. At the moment, the connections skipped today are more than 2 thousand, according to the specialized site Flightaware. Particularly affected remain the United States, where nearly a quarter of all canceled flights will remain on the ground, and China, with China Eastern and Air China as the most involved airlines. The inconveniences are destined to continue even in the week of New Year, with at least 760 cancellations already scheduled for tomorrow.