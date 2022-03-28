Israeli PM tests positive for covid-19 shortly after meeting with Blinken



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for covid-19, his office announced on Monday, following a meeting in Jerusalem between him and US diplomat Antony Blinken.

Bennett, who met with Blinken on the sidelines of a “historic” meeting between Israeli and Arab diplomats on Sunday, “is well and will continue with his planned agenda from home,” his office said in a statement.

Blinken arrived in Israel on Saturday night and on Sunday he met with Bennett before heading to the Negev (southern Israel) to meet with the head of Israeli diplomacy Yair Lapid and his counterparts from Arab countries who normalized their relations with the State. Hebrew.

Blinken and Lapid are scheduled to meet with their counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday morning, according to the schedule.

These meetings in Sde Boker, a town in the Negev, have Iran’s civilian nuclear program as their axis.

On Sunday, in addition to Lapid and Bennett, Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

He also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday night, in the midst of Blinken’s visit, an attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera killed two Israeli policemen and injured several others.

The police claimed to have killed two attackers, Israeli Arabs. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist organization.