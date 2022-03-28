Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benet tests positive for covid-19

This content was published on March 28, 2022 – 06:56

Jerusalem, March 27 (EFE) .- The Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Benet, today tested positive for covid-19, his office reported in a statement.

This information comes hours after the meeting that the president held yesterday in Jerusalem with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

According to a spokesman for Benet, he feels good and will continue to work from home, as he plans to hold meetings with senior officials from the Army, the Police and the Ministers of Defense and Internal Security to discuss the measures to be taken after the attack that left last night two policemen killed in the city of Hadera.

Shortly after the incident, Benet traveled to that town in northern Israel, where he met, among others, with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, who this morning was also confirmed positive for covid-19.

In the country, isolation is still mandatory for at least five days for all those who obtain a positive result, both in an antigen test and in a PCR.

These two infections are part of a general trend in the country, where in recent days the number of new cases has been increasing, although the number of patients in serious condition has not.

Israel currently has 71,575 active cases, and daily infection figures of around 10,000.

During the last week, Benet held meetings with Health officials, including the minister, Nitzán Horowitz, in which it was decided not to implement new restrictions or eliminate those still in force, as well as to encourage the vaccination of those who have not yet done so, especially those over 60 years of age and in risk groups. EFE

pd/alf

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA