Israel’s first ‘space medicine’ university course begins

AJN Agency.- Israel launched the first university course for drug development research in space, or “space medicine”, as Professor Sara Eyal of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem calls it.

The semester-long weekly course began on Tuesday and attracted 40 students from different disciplines such as medicine, pharmacy, nursing and biology.

Eyal, a clinical pharmacist who focuses on microgravity and how it affects human biology, is the director of the university’s Space Laboratory, where researchers conduct various experiments in space conditions using a Random Positioning Machine (RPM). The machine rotates biological samples along two independent axes to change their orientation and simulate microgravity.

The lab aims to partner with other universities and companies through the Hebrew University’s Yissum technology transfer company.

The Space Laboratory recently hosted an investigation into whether an Israeli cancer drug in space-like conditions might prove more effective in treating cancer patients. The research was led by Professor Yehezkel Bernholtz of the Hebrew University, an expert in biochemistry, nanotechnology and drug development, and the inventor of Doxil, which became the first nanopharmaceutical to receive US Food and Drug Administration approval.

After experiments in the lab, Bernholtz, the founder of Ayana Pharma, designed an experiment in which the drug interacts with tumor cells on the International Space Station and packaged it in a container the size of two cigarette boxes. It was launched into space in early January on a SpaceX Falcon 9, as part of a smart laboratory developed by the Israeli company SpacePharma, and recently returned to Earth, where Bernholtz is studying the results.

Eyal told The Times of Israel that microgravity research is hugely beneficial in understanding drug targets.

“We know, for example, that prolonged stays in microgravity are associated with accelerated aging and disease processes. Experiments in space may give us potential new drug targets where we can study how to reverse these processes,” he explained.

As an example, Eyal pointed to NASA-supported microgravity research on bone density loss, using animal models, which contributed to the development of drug targets for osteoporosis on Earth.