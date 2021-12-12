Israel’s study of the variant of the virus

According to an Israeli study on the Omicron variant, three doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 ensure significant protection against serious disease.

Two doses of Pfizer vaccine against the Omicron variant would not be enough. After the second injection of the vaccine, after 5 or 6 months, it would be gone “no protection” against the variant of the virus. To say it is an Israeli study, conducted by the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

According to research, the booster dose would offer protection “significant” against serious illness, though “4 times less” than that offered in the presence of the Delta variant. The results of the study were presented during a press conference by the professor Gili Regev Yochay of the center of Tel Aviv, after an analysis conducted by comparing two groups of health workers in the facility, twenty people vaccinated with two doses (vaccination completed 5-6 months earlier), and another 20 who had also received the booster (with a booster carried out a month first). These data seem compatible with those released by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer-BionTech a few days ago. On this point, however, as the Minister of Health Speranza also recalled, we must wait for the international authorities to express themselves, such as the WHO, the EMA and our Aifa.

Today 20 new cases have been identified in Israel, leading to 55 the number of cases attributable to the new variant in the country. A number destined to rise as there are 51 other suspected cases, for which the final results have not yet been received. Of the 55 cases, 36 are people who have returned from abroad, both from Africa and Europe, 11 have had contact with people who have returned from South Africa and England and 8 are cases of internal transmission.

The Omicron variant of the SarsCoV2 virus is highly contagious, and even if the cases in Italy are not many, according to forecasts, in January they could exceed 20 thousand, and become the dominant variant. Just observe what is happening in Britain, where Omicron cases are doubling exponentially every three days. What the scientists hope is that alongside a great contagiousness the infection due to this mutation is characterized by mild symptoms. The body Roberto Battiston, professor at the University of Trento and coordinator of the Observatory of epidemiological data in collaboration with the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), declared today that although there are a few dozen cases in Italy “in a few weeks they could be many Moreover”. But it is necessary “verify that the doubling rate is the same also in Italy where rules and restrictions are greater than in Great Britain”.

At the moment “We know that the Omicron variant is spreading very quickly, we still don’t know for sure whether or not it evades the vaccine. – observes Battiston – that the booster dose provides a strong defense against the disease, but it is not clear whether this also applies to contagiousness. “Studies are still underway on this point.