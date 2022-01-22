Iss, 33 times higher mortality in unvaccinated than in those with the third dose – Health

The rate of admissions to intensive care for the over 12 is 31.3 cases per 100 thousand for the unvaccinated, about thirty-nine times higher than those vaccinated with a booster dose who record a rate of 0.8 per 100 thousand. The standardized hospitalization rate is 248.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants for the unvaccinated versus 20.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 of the vaccinated with the booster dose (about 12 times higher) while the mortality rate is 52.9 deaths per 100,000. in the unvaccinated over 12 against a rate of 1.6 for those vaccinated with boosters, about 33 times higher. These are the data of the extended ISS report published today.

From 24 August to 9 January 2022 they were reported 108,886 cases of reinfections, equal to 2.7% of the total number of notified cases. In the last week the percentage of reinfections (3.2%) of the total reported cases is stable compared to the previous week (3.4%). The likelihood of refecting with Sars-CoV-2 virus is higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with at least one dose and in healthcare workers than in the rest of the population.