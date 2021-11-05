Iss: All Regions classified at moderate risk – Health

Incidence and transmissibility index Rt continue to rise. The weekly incidence at the national level is on the rise reaching the value of 53 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (29 / 10-04 / 11) against 46 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (22 / 10-28 / 10), data from the Ministry of Health .

In the period 13 October – 26 October 2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.15 (range 0.93 – 1.28), an increase compared to the previous week when it was 0.96 and at above the epidemic threshold. These are the monitoring data of the control room communicated by the ISS. The ISS underlines that the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable and above the epidemic threshold (Rt = 1.12 (1.06-1.17) at 26/10/2021 against Rt = 1.13 (1.07-1.19) to 10/19/2021). It is believed that Rt’s estimates, specifies the Higher Institute of Health, are insensitive to the recent increase in the number of swabs performed, since these estimates are based only on symptomatic and / or hospitalized cases.

All the Regions and Autonomous Provinces are classified at moderate risk. In addition, 15 Regions / Autonomous Provinces report a resilience alert. This is highlighted by the weekly monitoring of the control room on the trend of Covid in Italy, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

The employment rate in intensive care is 4.0% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of November 4) compared to 3.7% in the previous week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of 28/10). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 5.3% against 4.5% at 28/10. However, the employment rate remains below the alert threshold which is set at 10% for intensive care and 15% for medical departments.

The number of new Covid cases not associated with transmission chains is on the rise (8,326 versus 6,264 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is increasing (35% versus 33% last week). On the other hand, the percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable (47% versus 47%). The percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities slightly decreases (18% against 20%).