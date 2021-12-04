Iss, an unvaccinated faces 9 times more death than those vaccinated for less than 5 months – Health

For a person who has not been vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization is 10 times greater than for those who have been vaccinated for less than 5 months, 16 times greater than intensive care, 9 times greater than death. These are the latest updated data from the Higher Institute of Health and contained in the extended weekly monitoring document published today, which takes stock of the vaccine’s effectiveness in the 5 months.

“Five months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 75% to 44%. The vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high, as the efficacy for those vaccinated with a full course for less than five months is equal to 93% compared to the unvaccinated, while it is 85% for those vaccinated with a full course for over five months compared to those not vaccinated “. This can be read in the Extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) which integrates the weekly monitoring on Covid.