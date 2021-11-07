Tech

Iss data on Covid are no longer protected from viruses and malware – Il Tempo

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
It can catch a virus or malaware and be attacked by any hacker ready to steal the personal data of visitors to the web temple of the Italian government’s fight against Covid-19. It sounds like a joke, but that’s it: the “Epicenter” site of the Higher Institute of Health, on which all the analytical reports on infections, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the pandemic are published, is no longer accessible to the public if not I risk my own safety. “Attention, potential security risk”, “Attention, the connection is not private”, the main browsers (Chrome, Safari and Mozzilla) report when trying to connect to the Epicentro portal on the pandemic, and all report how the certificates of protection of the site, so delicate having all sensitive data, have expired at midnight on 6 November, no longer reactivated. More than the third dose, it seems of utmost urgency that the ISS work to reactivate the protection that has now expired and certainly without coverage. Sometimes it happens in other sites, but right there in a state of health emergency …

Here is the evidence on the numbers of deaths from Covid 19. If anyone said lies, it is the Brusaferro ISS

Source link

