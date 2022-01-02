Iss, in Europe expected increase in cases but stable mortality – Health

An increase in the notification rate of Covid cases, stable hospitalization rates, decrease in ICU admission rates and stable mortality rates are expected in the next two weeks. “The Omicron variant is being detected in an increasing number of countries.” This was stated by the ISS in the extended weekly report referring to the European situation. “The picture varies greatly between the different countries with the lowest vaccination coverage and those most severely affected, but there is evidence of increased concern even in countries with higher vaccination coverage”.

From 24 August to 21 December, the study specifies, 15,195 cases of reinfection were notified, equal to 1.4 of the total. The likelihood of reinfection in unvaccinated people is higher than in those vaccinated with at least one dose.

“Following the administration of the booster dose in healthcare workers, the percentage of Covid cases in healthcare workers decreases”. And although in the last week there has been a slight increase in the number of cases diagnosed among healthcare workers (1,391 against 1,193 in the previous week), the percentage of cases out of the total reported cases is still decreasing from 1.6% of the the previous week at 1.4%.