Iss, incidence up sharply to 241. Rt index at 1.13, slightly down – Healthcare

The weekly incidence nationwide is increasing sharply: 241 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (10-16 December 2021) against 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the week 3-9 December 2021. In the period 24 November-7 December 2021, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13 (range 1 , 09-1.19), slightly down on the previous week – when it was 1.18 – but above the epidemic threshold. This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

The ICU employment rate is 9.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 16) against 8.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 9) last week. Employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 12.1% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 16) against 10.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 9).

The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is on the rise (42,675 versus 37,278 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is decreasing (31% versus 34% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (43% against 40%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is stable (26%).